Assembly passes ‘2nd Amendment sanctuary’ bill

Wisconsin gun owners would not be subject to federal gun laws under a bill that passed the the state Assembly on Wednesday.

The “2nd Amendment sanctuary” bill is from Representative Treig Pronschinske (R-Mondovi).

“Gun sales have spiked over the past couple of years, and we’ve seen politicians and elitists say that we are going to take weapons away from people,” Pronschinske said. “And I think that one thing we have to remember, the 2nd Amendment says it shall not be infringed.”

The bill (AB-293) requires Wisconsin manufacturers to stamp “Made in Wisconsin” on their firearms, and bars law enforcement from confiscating guns or ammunition.

Representative Tip McGuire (D-Kenosha) said that could pose a legal problem.

“Domestic abuse is obviously something that is difficult within our communities, and we’ve seen homicides and other deaths that are the result of this. Thankfully, the federal government back in the 90’s had passed a law that allowed for the confiscation of firearms from known domestic abusers. And this bill would limit, hamstring law enforcement’s ability to maintain that public safety.”

The bill passed on 61-36 vote, with only one Democrat in favor. Governor Tony Evers is likely to veto the bill, it if it passes the Senate.