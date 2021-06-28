The matchups for the 2021 Big Ten/ACC Men’s Basketball Challenge are set. All 14 Big Ten teams will see the court against 14 ACC teams on Monday, Nov. 29, 30 and Dec. 1. All 14 games of the event will be televised on either ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU with network assignments to be announced later.

The University of Wisconsin will hit the road to face 2020-21 ACC Tournament Champion Georgia Tech in Atlanta. The Yellow Jackets went on to earn a No. 9 seed in the NCAA Tournament last season but fell in the first round to Loyola-Chicago.

The Badgers beat Louisville 85-48 at the Kohl Center in last season’s Big Ten-ACC Challenge.

The Badgers are also scheduled to host Providence on Nov. 15 in the Gavitt Games with that schedule being released late last seek. The Badgers are also set to compete in the Maui Invitational this coming season.