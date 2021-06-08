Wisconsin Radio Network

Bucks blownout by Brooklyn

The Milwaukee Bucks never got into a rhythm Monday night and dropped game two of their second round playoff series to the Brooklyn Nets 125-86.  Brooklyn leads the series two games to none.

Nets star Kevin Durant scored 32 points in three quarters and Brooklyn led by as much as 49 points. They led 39-16 after the first quarter and 65-41 at halftime.  Kyrie Irving had 22 points.  All this without star James Harden, who sat out with a tight right hamstring.

Brooklyn shot 52 percent and was 21-42 from 3-point range.  The Bucks were 8-27 from downtown.  Giannis Antetokounmpo paced the Bucks with 18 points and 11 rebounds.

Game Three will be in Milwaukee Thursday night.

 