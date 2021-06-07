Evers announces he’s running for reelection

Governor Tony Evers made it official over the weekend: he’ll run for a second term.

“Wisconsin, I’m in. I’m running for reelection. We’ve accomplished a lot in the last three years but we’re just getting started. We have more work to do, together.”

Evers made that announcement Saturday, during the state Democratic party’s virtual convention. Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes has yet to announce if he’s running for a second term, or if he’ll join the growing field of Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate.