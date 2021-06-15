Harden upgraded to doubtful for Game 5

The Brooklyn Nets have upgraded guard James Harden to doubtful for Tuesday night’s Game 5 matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks in Brooklyn.

Harden will test his injured hamstring during a shootaround with the hopes of getting cleared to play in the crucial matchup.

Harden suffered “right hamstring tightness” in the opening minute of Game 1 of the series and hasn’t played since. He’s pushing to play after the Bucks evened the series at 2-2 with back-to-back wins in Milwaukee.

The Nets will play without guard Kyrie Irving. He was ruled out of Game 5 (sprained right ankle) on Monday.

The Bucks will be attempting to be the first round team in the series to steal a game. They’ll need to win at least one game outside of Milwaukee to have a chance to win the series.