Johnson remains undecided on bid for third term

U.S. Senator Ron Johnson pledged in 2016 that he’d only serve two terms. In a Milwaukee Press Club interview on Thursday, Johnson explained why he may go back on his word.

“What I didn’t realize in 2016 is, that we’d lose the House, that we’re basically lost the Senate, we don’t have the White House. And I’m witnessing a radical agenda by President Biden, who’s not even close to governing as a moderate.”

The Oshkosh Republican accused Biden of being “incredibly divisive.” And Johnson said he was “panicked” for the country when he first ran in 2010, and that he’s “more panicked today.”