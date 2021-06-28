Young is Questionable for Game 4 Against the Bucks

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young suffered a bone bruise in his foot and is listed as questionable for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night. An MRI revealed the injury on Monday.

Young sprained his ankle with 36 seconds to go in the third quarter when he inadvertently stepped on the foot of game official Sean Wright.

Young had 32 points through the first three quarters on Sunday night but managed just three points in the fourth quarter after returning to the game.

Khris Middleton poured in 38 points to lead the Bucks to a 113-102 victory and a 2-1 lead in the series. That’s back-to-back wins for the Bucks after dropping the series opener in Milwaukee.