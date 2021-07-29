Adams says there’ll be no home town discount

Contract talks have stalled between wide receiver Davante Adams and the Green Bay Packers but he made it clear on day one of training camp that there’ll be no discount for the home team.

Adams told reporters on Wednesday that he expects to be the NFL’s highest-paid receiver after being named first-team All-Pro last season. Adams set a Packers franchise record with 115 receptions and tied another with 18 touchdowns.

“That’s not going to happen,” Adams said about accepting a discount. “It’s not about being a baby, but what other profession do you take less than what you have earned? It’s not how it goes.

‘I’ve earned the right to be paid highest in the league.’

Four receivers in the NFL average at least $20 million a year. That group consists of DeAndre Hopkins, Amari Cooper, Keenan Allen. Hopkins deal is worth $27.25 million a year.

Adams said they had all offseason to get a deal done and now that training camp has started, he’s ready to put his focus on football. It is possible the two sides could reach a deal during the season. The Packers made David Bakhtiari the highest paid offensive tackle back in November.