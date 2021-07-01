Antetokounmpo is doubtful for Game 5

The Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks square off in game five of the NBA’s Eastern Conference Championship series at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Thursday night, but the Bucks are expected to be without their superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Antetokounmpo suffered a hyper-extended left knee in Tuesday’s game four loss to the Hawks in Atlanta, but the good news came on Wednesday when an MRI revealed no structural damage to Giannis’ knee.

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said that as far as Antetokounmpo’s availability going forward, the team will take it day-by-day and see how he’s doing.

The series is tied 2-2 and if it goes to seven games, two of the three remaining games will be played in Milwaukee.

Atlanta played without their star guard Trae Young in Game 4 and his availability for Game 5 is also up in the air.