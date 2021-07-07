Brewers acquire first base help

With Daniel Vogelbach on the injured list and Keston Hiura continuing to struggle with the bat, the Milwaukee Brewers acquired first baseman Rowdy Tellez from the Toronto Blue Jays for pitchers Trevor Richards and Bowden Francis.

Richards was acquired by the Brewers earlier in the Willy Adames deal, while Francis was recently promoted from Class AA Biloxi to Class AAA Nashville in the Brewers farm system.

Just a day earlier, Hiura struck out four times in the Brewers 4-2, series opening loss to the New York Mets. He had already been demoted twice to the minors.

The left-handed hitting Tellez is 26 years of age and has played his entire career with the Blue Jays (2018-21), batting .241 with 37 home runs and 99 RBI in 219 games. He hit .209 with four homers and eight RBI in 50 games over two stints with the Blue Jays this season, and .298 with four homers and 11 RBI in 13 games with Class AAA Buffalo.

The Brewers game Tuesday against the Mets was postponed by weather. It’ll be made up as part of a day-night doubleheader on Wednesday with 1:10 p.m. and 6:10 p.m. start times.