Cobb returning to Green Bay

It would appear the Green Bay Packers are trying to keep Aaron Rodgers happy, at least for this season. The Packers are bringing back Rodgers close friend Randall Cobb, who turns 31-years-old next month.

The Packers will send a 2022 sixth-round draft pick to the Houston Texans for Cobb. To make the deal work, the Texans have agreed to pay roughly $3 million of Cobb’s guaranteed $8.25 million deal.

The Packers let Cobb walk after the 2018 season. Cobb had 38 receptions for 383 yards and two touchdowns that season, but played in just nine games due to injury. He signed as a free agent with Dallas and played in 2019 for the Cowboys and last year in Houston.

Cobb was the Packers second round pick in 2011 and has become a good friend with Rodgers.

Cobb’s return is questionable to those outside the organization after the Packers used a third-round draft pick on Clemson slot receiver Amari Rodgers.

Cobb does bring leadership to the locker room and is well respected by his former teammates.