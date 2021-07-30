Wisconsin Radio Network

DHS asks for people to get vaccinated as COVID case counts climb

Public health officials are pleading for people to get vaccinated, as COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services Thursday update showed a 7-day average of 556 new confirmed cases – double what it was a week earlier and nearly 8 times where it was a month ago.

With just over 49 percent of the state’s eligible population age 12 and up fully vaccinated against coronavirus, DHS reported 57 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties were experiencing high case activity, much of that attributable to the more easily transmissible Delta variant.