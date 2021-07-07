Garcia returning to college, but where?

Dawson Garcia has decided to pull his name from consideration for the NBA Draft and will return to college basketball. But just where he ends up, remains to be seen.

The 6’11 Garcia entered the NCAA transfer portal on June 25 and will be eligible to play at a new school immediately as a first-time transfer if he decides to go elsewhere.

Garcia averaged 13 points and 6.6 rebounds a game as a freshman at Marquette last season and is reportedly deciding on moves to Arizona, Illinois and North Carolina, as well as returning to Marquette.

Garcia was not invited to the NBA Combine, which is a strong indicator that pro scouts think Garcia needed more time in college to develop.