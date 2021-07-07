Packers set schedule for training camp

The Green Bay Packers announced the schedule for their upcoming 2021 Training Camp, kicking things off with a morning practice (10:10 a.m.) on Wednesday, July 28. It will be the first of four straight practices as part of the opening week (July 28-31).

The Packers will open the second week with three open practices (Aug. 2-3, 5), before Family Night takes place at Lambeau Field on Saturday, Aug. 7. Green Bay will have three open practices (Aug 10-12) before the first preseason game on Aug. 14 against the Houston Texans at Lambeau Field.

The Packers will finish off the open sessions of training camp with two join practices (Aug. 18-19) with the New York Jets, before facing the Jets at Lambeau Field on Aug. 21.

The Packers go on the road for the third and final preseason game at Buffalo against the Bills on Aug. 28.

The official reporting date for rookies is Friday, July 23. The veterans will report on Tuesday, July 27.

The Packers Annual Meeting of Shareholders will start at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 26.

The Packers won’t be using their customary training-camp arrangements at St. Norbert College this summer due to protocols put in place by the NFL that has clubs maximizing use of their own facilities to mitigate exposure to the pandemic. It means the Packers will use their facilities at Lambeau Field for their entire training-camp operations, including practice, meals and meetings. Housing arrangements are in the process of being finalized.

Prior to 2020, St. Norbert College has hosted the Packers for training camp since 1958, with players residing in an on-campus residence hall and eating dinner in the college’s commons.

Fans will be permitted to attend practices, but certain fan elements of the traditional Training Camp experience are still being determined.