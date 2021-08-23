Big Ten Conference updates forfeiture policy

The Big Ten is joining the rest of the Power Five conferences in instituting a forfeiture policy regarding COVID-19 for the upcoming season.

Effective today, the conference has determined that if one of its member institutions is unable to play a conference contest due to COVID-19, that contest shall be declared a forfeit and will not be rescheduled. That contest shall be considered a loss for the team impacted by COVID-19 and a win for its opponent in the conference standings.

If both of the two competing teams are unable to participate in a scheduled Conference competition due to COVID-19 and as a result the competition is unable to occur on the calendar day in which it is scheduled, the competition shall be considered a “no contest”.

Click here to view the 2021-22 Big Ten Conference Forfeiture Policy.