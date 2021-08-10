Crosby wants to keep going (AUDIO)

Mason Crosby is about to enter his 15th NFL season, turning 37-years-old in September. He ranks 20th all-time in scoring (1,682 points) and he has no plans to call it a career anytime soon.

Crosby’s current contract runs through the 2022 season and didn’t offer any ideas on how much longer he wants to keep playing, but he admitted how he feels mentally and physically will help him make his decision.

Crosby has hit 38 of 40 field goals over the last two seasons, including a perfect 16 for 16 mark last season alone. After missing four field goals in a game against Detroit in 2018, Crosby has gone on to miss just four times in the last 47 games.

Adam Vinatieri is the NFL’s all-time leading scorer with 2,673 points but kicked until the age of 47. Could Crosby kick 10 more years and is that number in potential reach? That is most likely a question for a later time.

AUDIO: Mason Crosby on entering his 15th NFL season, all with the Packers :21

AUDIO: Mason Crosby on the possibility of soon reaching the top 10 in league scoring :21

AUDIO: Mason Crosby asked how much longer he wants to play :23