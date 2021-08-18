Dane County reinstates indoor mask mandate

Public Health Madison Dane County is reinstituting the county wide indoor mask orders again, in response to the resurgence of COVID-19.

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said there will not be occupancy limits in place for businesses and other public spaces.

“This order means that we can continue to do the things that we enjoy with the people that we care about without capacity limits or gathering limits while keeping each other safe.”

The order goes into effect on Thursday and runs through next month.

FACE COVERING EMERGENCY ORDER

Effective on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at 12:01am, Public Health Madison & Dane County is issuing a Face Covering Emergency Order. Read the news release: https://t.co/eQ5cKlBYrs

Dane County executive Joe Parisi said that not enough people are vaccinated to prevent the spread of new variants of COVID.

“In the meantime we all need to mask up indoors to reduce the spread, to protect our little ones who can’t protect themselves.”

Public Health Madison Dane County urges everyone who can get vaccinated against COVID to get the shot.

