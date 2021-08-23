DNR reports 26 fatal ATV/UTV crashes this year

More than two dozen people have died so far this year in ATV/UTV crashes in Wisconsin. According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says most of those 26 crash victims were not wearing helmets or seatbelts, which are two things the agency recommends for safe operation of the off road vehicles.

Alcohol was also a factor in a number of fatal crashes.

Lieutenant Martin Stone, DNR Off-Highway Vehicle Administrator, said nearly half of this year’s fatalities were due to rollover crashes, and that monitoring speed and using caution on rough terrain is critical. He said some terrain in Wisconsin is too steep for ATVs and UTVs.

The DNR also recommends riders take a safety certification course.