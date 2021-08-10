‘I’m out of gas’ – Ron Kind announces he won’t run for reelection

Congressman Ron Kind will not seek reelection. The La Crosse Democrat making the announcement Tuesday in front of his childhood elementary school.

“The truth is I’ve run out of gas. At the end of this term it’ll be 26 years of running back and forth to Washington D.C., of traveling around in my humble opinion the most beautiful district in the nation, the Third Congressional District.”

Kind is the longest serving member of Wisconsin’s House delegation.

“The other sad truth is, besides me being out of gas, is I’m part of a dying breed in public service today, in Washington and certainly in Madison. Someone who who tried to be reasonable, pragmatic, thoughtful. Someone who worked hard to find common ground with my colleagues. Work in a bipartisan way.”

Kind’s decision not to seek another term comes with the the 2022 primaries just a year away, and sets up a wide-open race in Wisconsin’s most competitive congressional district.