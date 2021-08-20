New DHS data shows continued efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines

New data shows the number of fully vaccinated people in Wisconsin who tested positive for COVID-19 more than doubled between February and July.

But Traci DeSalvo, Director of the state Bureau of Communicable Diseases, says the more contagious delta variant remains a much greater threat to the unvaccinated.

“This data really does help to demonstrate the value of vaccines in preventing cases, and especially in preventing those more severe outcomes like hospitalizations and deaths,” DeSalvo said Thursday. “We do want to continue to show people the value of vaccines, and really encourage everyone who is not vaccinated to go get their vaccine.”

DHS has released data on COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths among fully vaccinated and not fully vaccinated people. Check it out at, https://t.co/fCpD0Wcr9q #YouStopTheSpread #COVID19_WI (Reposting to add the missing zero in the graphic) pic.twitter.com/aAOUaX2wXj — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) August 19, 2021

Those unvaccinated are three times more likely to get COVID, and four times more likely to be hospitalized.

The Department of Health Services COVID-19 information online now includes case counts and other information comparing the vaccinated with the unvaccinated.

