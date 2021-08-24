New state website provide details on tax allocations

A new website can show you where your state tax dollars are spent. The information is provided by the Wisconsin Department of Revenue.

It reveals that 36 percent of state taxes go to K-12 schools, 16 percent to health-care programs like BadgerCare, eight percent to local property tax relief, 7 percent to the Department of Corrections (prisons), 6 percent to the UW System and 5 percent to local governments.

The site is the result of legislation (Act 66) from Senator Rob Cowles (R-Green Bay) and Representative Samantha Kerkman (R-Salem), the co-chairs of the legislature’s Joint Audit Committee.

“The website prepared and published by DOR, months in advance of the deadline we set by law, meets the requirements in Act 66 and exceeds my expectations,” Cowles said. “I encourage all Wisconsinites to visit the dashboard learn more about where their tax dollars are being used in Wisconsin State Government. I want to thank Secretary Barca and his team at DOR for their efforts to make the dashboard readily available.”