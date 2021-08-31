Packers get roster to 53, ready to start the season against the Saints

The Green Bay Packers trimmed their roster to 52 players on Tuesday and will officially add punter Corey Bojorquez to bring the roster to 53-players on Wednesday. The Packers used a fifth round draft pick on J.K. Scott in 2019 but his inconsistency cost him his job. The Packers sent a sixth round pick to the Rams for Bojorquez and get a 2023 7th round pick in return.

The Packers kept nine offensive lineman, but not one of them was Ben Braden. Braden had been competing for a guard spot during training camp and saw time at tackle as well. The Packers decided to keep tackles Dennis Kelly and Josh Nijman instead.

On the defensive side, the Packers kept undrafted rookie defensive lineman Jack Heflin. The Packers have now kept at least one undrafted rookie on the week one roster for 20 straight years.

Green Bay native and former Badger Cole Van Lanen is the only member of this years draft class to be released. There’s a good chance Van Lanen will be resigned to the team’s practice squad.

The Packers will also go with just two quarterbacks on their roster, waiving Kurt Benkert. Benkert is expected to be signed to the Packers 16 player practice squad on Wednesday.

The Packers will start the season with David Bakhtiari on the reserve/physically unable to list. It means he won’t be able to activated for at least the first six weeks. Bakhtiari isn’t eligible to practice until he’s cleared from PUP, which can’t happen until six weeks into the season. There’s a good chance Bakhtiari will require a week or two to practice before returning to action.

Elgton Jenkins will start the season at left tackle in Bakhtiari’s absense.

Following is a list of the Packers final cuts.

WR Reggie Begelton, QB Kurt Benkert, G Ben Braden, G/T Jacob Capra, G/T Coy Cronk, CB Stephen Denmark, CB Kabion Ento, CB Rojesterman Farris, S Innis Gaines, LB Tipa Galeai, LB De’Jon Harris, DL Abdullah Anderson, WR Damon Hazelton, TE Bronson Kaufusi, DL Carlo Kemp, K JJ Molson, DL Willington Previlon, LB Delontae Scott, P JK Scott, WR Equanimeous St. Brown, RB Patrick Taylor, S Christian Uphoff, T/G Cole Van Lanen, LB Ray Wilborn, RB Dexter Williams, WR Juwann Winfree.

TE Jace Sternberger will start the season on the reserve/suspended list.