UW-Health to take part in new Moderna trial for children

UW-Health will be taking part in a clinical trial to determine the dosage of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in children.

Dr. William Hartman says this is just another step in the University’s commitment to fighting the coronavirus.

“We’ve been at the Forefront of really every phase of this pandemic this far and this continues that.”)

The vaccine will be the same one that is administered to adults, but researchers are trying to work out the correct dosage for children from six months to 12 years, much like with other vaccines. “That is being established for the kids 6 to 12 first, and then it’s likely that dose is going to be reduced even further out for the younger kids.”)

Hartman says this is vital as newer variants of COVID seem to be more contagious in young children than previously thought.