Wisconsin offers $100 gift card as vaccination incentive

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers hopes FDA approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, and a new state vaccine reward program, will drive up the state’s vaccine numbers.

“This is a double header for us, a double header win. One is, we’re providing this incentive, we think it’s going to make a difference. And we do believe that the approval of Pfizer is going to make a huge difference, too,” Evers said Monday during a press conference in Oshkosh. “You hear it all the time, people will say ‘well, they’ve just been emergency approved, now this one has been approved fully.”

We know you want to do right by your community by getting a #COVID19 vaccine and we want to thank you with a $100 Visa gift card! Get the details at https://t.co/aIxeeK5iOM and roll up your sleeves, Wisconsin! #YouStopTheSpread @GovEvers pic.twitter.com/QBXy63jr0V — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) August 23, 2021

Now through Labor Day, Wisconsin residents who get a first dose of a COVID vaccine will get a hundred dollar VISA gift card.

“With the COVID-19 vaccine reward program, you’re not only going to protect your communities and save lives, but you’re also going to get a hundred dollar VISA gift card to spend any place you want to, and for whatever you want to,” Evers said.