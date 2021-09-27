Amid latest COVID-19 surge, health care workers ‘tired, stressed, frustrated’

As COVID-19 cases continue to surge across Wisconsin, the head of the Wisconsin Hospital Association wants people to understand the pressures that’s putting on health care workers.

WHA CEO Eric Borgerding said that ICU beds are hard to find for the critically ill. “ICU capacity across Wisconsin right now is really, really tight.”

Borgerding noted the current wave of COVID-19 patients tend to be younger and sicker, and in the hospital longer than last fall.

“It’s really my hope that folks will understand we’re really stressed right now, and not just take for granted that the health care system can handle this,” he said.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported that the majority of hospitalized COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated, and that vaccination remains the best protection against hospitalization, serious illness and death.

WHA provides a daily COVID-19 Situational Awareness Update on its website.