Democrats confident of refugee vetting process at Fort McCoy

Wisconsin Democrats who visited Fort McCoy on Tuesday said they’re certain of the vetting process Afghan refugees being housed there have undergone.

“We were hearing, at least anecdotally, that there’s just nobody who’s popped up that has any red flags,” said U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin

“There are no 100 percent guarantees with any of this, but I am comfortable with the extreme vetting process that we were briefed on today,” said congressman Ron Kind of La Crosse.

Congressman Mark Pocan and several state lawmakers were also part of the delegation. Fort McCoy is one of eight military bases temporarily housing Afghan refugees.

As of Friday, more than 8,700 people had arrived at the base in central Wisconsin, which has a potential capacity of some 13,000. Kind said Tuesday that the number of refugees was no longer being updated by officials at the base.