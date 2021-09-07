Drive safely around school zones

With students back at school in-person around Wisconsin, drivers are urged to remain aware of pedestrians in and around schools. Shawn Koval is schools coordinator with UW Health’s Healthy Kids Collaborative.

“The volume of traffic, and the volume of students and staff on those streets in front of schools and by schools is going to be much increased this year,” Koval said. “It’s especially imperative that those drivers stay off their devices, that they keep their head on a swivel and are aware in these school zones.”

Koval said it’s also imperative to pay attention to crossing guards signs, especially if you’re dropping kids off. “It’s really, really important to pay attention not only to the busses and things like that, but to the crossing guards, and to anybody that’s in yellow and orange, to follow their directions and follow the signage right around school buildings.”

Koval added that drivers and pedestrians alike should stay off their phones in school zones, so they can give full attention to their surroundings.