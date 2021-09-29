Evers calls Gableman election review ‘$700,000 boondoggle’

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers doesn’t think much, of former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman’s review of the 2020 election in Wisconsin.

In particular, Gableman’s statement that local election clerks will have to prove election fraud did not occur. “You don’t have to prove a negative in court,” Evers said on Tuesday. “You don’t have to prove a negative in any other place except for Justice Gableman’s court here. All I can say is if I was a clerk I’d be lawyered up and make sure you’re doing the right thing.”

“As the officials directly responsible for administering elections, Wisconsin’s 1,922 county and municipal clerks have a duty to the people of our state to be forthcoming in this investigation,” Gableman said in a video released last week. “It is my sincere hope that Wisconsin election officials will live up to that duty. But if they do not, we will use the power afforded to the office of special counsel to compel answers to these questions.”

“I hate to see an inquisition like this, especially one you’re being told you have to prove is was a good election,” Evers said. “Everybody knows it was a good election. Everybody knows there was no fraud.”

The Democratic governor also called the Republican effort “a 700-thousand dollar boondoggle.” during comments at World Dairy Expo in Madison on Tuesday.