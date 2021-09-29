Evers pick for Natural Resources remains unconfirmed by state Senate

Three years into his term, the state Senate has finally confirmed 39 of Governor Tony Evers appointees. Those include DOT Secretary Craig Thompson, Department of Safety and Professional Services Secretary Dawn Crim, and DATCP Secretary Randy Romanski.

But Evers appointment of environmental educator Sandy Nass of Ashland to the Natural Resources Board remains in limbo. “This can happen in a rational way. Somehow it became irrational,” Evers told reporters at World Dairy Expo in Madison on Tuesday.

The governor said Nass can serve if Wausau’s Dr. Frederick Prehn – whose term has expired – simply steps down, or if the Senate confirms Nass. “It just slows down the process, and it makes us look like idiots as a state.”

Right now, neither possibility appears likely. Prehn’s continued presence on the seven member board which sets policy for the Department of Natural Resources allows appointees of former Republican Governor Scott Walker to retain the majority.