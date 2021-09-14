Evers seeks to intervene in redistricting case

Governor Tony Evers has signaled he wants to be involved in a redistricting case. Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul on Monday asked a federal court to allow Evers to intervene in a lawsuit filed last month by Democrats, that asks a federal court to draw the state’s next set of electoral maps.

The governor’s motion contends state law recognizes a joint role for both the governor and the Legislature in the redistricting process, and that the governor should be allowed to provide input in the litigation.

BREAKING: AG Josh Kaul and I are working to join a lawsuit regarding redistricting. I will continue fighting each day to protect the right of every eligible voter to cast their ballot, to ensure we have fair, free, and secure elections, and to have fair maps in Wisconsin. — Governor Tony Evers

The Democratic governor said he intends to submit maps drawn by a commission he created to both the Legislature and the federal court for its consideration.