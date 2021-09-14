Wisconsin Radio Network

Wisconsin News and Sports

You are here: Home / News / Evers seeks to intervene in redistricting case

Evers seeks to intervene in redistricting case

By

Governor Tony Evers has signaled he wants to be involved in a redistricting case. Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul on Monday asked a federal court to allow Evers to intervene in a lawsuit filed last month by Democrats, that asks a federal court to draw the state’s next set of electoral maps.

The governor’s motion contends state law recognizes a joint role for both the governor and the Legislature in the redistricting process, and that the governor should be allowed to provide input in the litigation.

The Democratic governor said he intends to submit maps drawn by a commission he created to both the Legislature and the federal court for its consideration.