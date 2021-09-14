Four people from Minnesota found fatally shot in western Wisconsin cornfield

Four people found dead in a western Wisconsin cornfield over the weekend were all from Minnesota. The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office has identified them as 26-year-old Matthew Pettus, 30-year-old Jasmine Sturm and 35-year-old Loyace Foreman III, all of St. Paul, and 30-year-old Nitosha Lee Flug-Presley of Stillwater.

Their bodies were found Sunday, after a 911 caller alerted deputies to an SUV off a rural road in the Town of Sheridan, about an hour east of the Twin Cities.

Preliminary results of autopsies by the Ramsey County medical examiner’s office shows each died from gunshot wounds.

No arrests have been reported. The sheriff’s office has scheduled a press conference for 4:00 PM Tuesday.