Gableman says he’ll compel clerks to cooperate with investigation

The former state Supreme Court justice overseeing a Republican review of the 2020 presidential election is telling local elections officials that they’d better cooperate

“As the officials directly responsible for administering elections, Wisconsin’s 1,922 county and municipal clerks have a duty to the people of our state to be forthcoming in this investigation,” attorney Michael Gableman said “It is my sincere hope that Wisconsin election officials will live up to that duty. But if they do not, we will use the power afforded to the office of special counsel to compel answers to these questions.”

Gableman released a six-minute YouTube video on Monday. “It’s critical to know that an obstruction of this office is an obstruction of each citizens right to know whether all ballots were appropriately counted, that our elections were managed with fairness, inclusivity and accountability.”

He also says the public can submit information regarding the election, although his Office of Special Counsel has no website or official email address.