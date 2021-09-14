Keep an eye on your kid’s mental health as in-person classes resume

As many kids head back to school for in-person classes, it’s important for parents and teachers to keep an eye on them to see how they’re adjusting.

UW-Health child psychologist Dr. Jason Horowitz says in most cases kids are going to be better off being with their peers, but in some cases that’s not true.

“Kids who may be prone to anxiety particularly in social situations may have difficulty making the transition from what may be more comfortable for them, doing school at home or doing school virtually.”

Parents should be on the lookout for their kids acting out more or being more withdrawn than usual. Those sorts of behavioral changes could be signs their kid is having a tough time transitioning to school.

“Teachers are really good at looking for those kinds of warning signs and I’m sure that they will be doing that as school kicks off again!”

Horowitz says it’s up to parents and teachers to help their kids make the adjustments they need to flourish with their peers.