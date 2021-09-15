LeMahieu says he’ll fight gov’s order on COVID-19 testing for state employees

State Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu (R-Oostberg) said he’ll be looking to challenge Governor Tony Evers’s order on COVID-19 testing for state employees.

The Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA) on Tuesday announced a new weekly testing requirement for all executive branch employees, interns, and contractors. The testing requirement will go into effect beginning October 18, 2021, and will apply to all employees who have either not submitted their vaccination status or reported their status as not fully vaccinated.

Today, @GovEvers‘ Admin – not on the basis of law but rather through coerced medical disclosures from workers – has issued a sweeping new testing mandate on state employees and contractors. We’ll explore options to protect the rights of Wisconsinites. https://t.co/QfigyQ6Kzf pic.twitter.com/EUMr2MHcEP — Sen. Devin LeMahieu (@SenatorDevin) September 14, 2021

LeMahieu calls the requirements an invasive overreach of governmental authority, and said the State Senate will explore all options to ‘protect the rights of citizens.’