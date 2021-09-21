Packers releasing TE Jace Sternberger

According to reports, the Green Bay Packers, fresh off their 35-17 win over the Detroit Lions on Monday night, are releasing 2019 third-round draft pick Jace Sternberger.

Sternberger’s two-game suspension ended following the Packers win over the Lions on Monday night and they had until 3 p.m. Tursday afternoon to either add him to the roster or release him by 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The Packers were tired of waiting for Sternberger to show enough progress to warrant his remaining on the roster following the two-game suspension.

Robert Tonyan, Marcedes Lewis, Josiah Deguara and Dominique Dafney all were all higher on the depth chart than Sternberger.