Restored Wisconsin State Capitol statues back on their pedestals

Statues damaged during last summer’s unrest in Madison are back in place on the grounds of the state Capitol. Workers with the Wisconsin Department of Administration put the statues on their pedestals on Tuesday morning.

The two statues pulled down on the night of June 23, 2020 were of Forward, a female figure outside the Capitol at the top of State Street, and Colonel Hans Christian Heg, a Norwegian immigrant killed during the Civil War.

The action followed a day of demonstrations over the arrest of activist Devonere Johnson outside a Capitol Square restaurant.

The nearly year long restoration was done by a Michigan company. The bulk of the 80-thousand dollar project was paid for by federal grants, the remainder through insurance and donations to the State Historical Society.