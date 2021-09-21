UW System back to pre-pandemic levels of in-person instruction

The University of Wisconsin System has returned to pre-pandemic levels of in-person instruction for the fall semester.

UW System President Tommy Thompson announced in a Tuesday press release that systemwide, 85 percent of undergraduate courses are being delivered in person. That exceeds the goal of 75 percent Thompson set in February, when more classes than usual were delivered remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Madison, La Crosse and Plattville campuses are all above 90 percent in-person classes, and all but the Superior campus are at or above 75 percent.