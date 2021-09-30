Williams likely out for the season with broken hand

The Milwaukee Brewers are expecting to be without the services of top setup reliever Devin Williams for the upcoming playoffs. Williams suffered a broken right pitching hand after punching a wall after having a few drinks following Sunday’s National League Central Division clinching win over the New York Metw.

Brewers President of Baseball Operations, David Stearns told reporters on Wednesday that Williams will undergo surgery to put a plate in his hand to repair the fracture and that the injury will likely keep him out for the remainder of the season.

Williams told reporters that after the team celebration, he went out to have a few drinks. When he returned home, he was a little frustrated, upset and punched a wall.

Williams won National League Rookie of the Year honors in 2020 and has an 8-2 record with a 2.50 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 54 innings this year. He has set the table for Josh Hader and provides one of the best 1-2 closing combinations in the majors. The Brewers are 70-4 this season when leading after seven innings.

The Brewers are making their fourth straight postseason appearance. Veteran relievers Brad Boxberger and Brent Suter are likely next in line for setup duties. Boxberger made his 70th appearance of the season in Wednesday’s 4-0 win over the St. Louis Cardinals.