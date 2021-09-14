Wisconsin state employees report nearly 70 percent vaccination rate

Nearly 70 percent of state employees in Wisconsin have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Eighty-seven percent of state employees have reported their vaccination status, and close to 70 percent report getting at least one dose, according to a Monday press release from the state Department of Administration.

That’s above the 55.5 percent of Wisconsinites who’ve received at least one dose of a vaccine.

So far, the Evers administration has not mandated vaccination for more than 30,000 state workers. DOA Secretary Joel Brennan said that given the ongoing public health threat posed by the Delta variant, vaccination remains the best tool for beating back the latest surge.