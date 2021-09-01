Wisconsin’s 7-day average of new COVID-19 cases is at its highest in more than 6 months. Ahead of Labor Day weekend, the state Department of Health Services encourages Wisconsinites to continue taking steps to protect themselves and others against COVID-19.

The state is seeing very high case activity, with the 7-day average of new confirmed cases at 1,699 and cases continuing to rise. Getting vaccinated against COVID-19, wearing a mask, avoiding indoor gatherings, staying home if you feel sick, and following other public health best practices are important steps everyone can take to stay safe and help prevent further spread.

“COVID-19 cases are rising in Wisconsin due to the more contagious Delta variant. People who are not yet fully vaccinated continue to make up the significant majority of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths,” said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer and State Epidemiologist for Communicable Diseases. “It is critical that we take action now to prevent further spread of the virus.