Dane County extends indoor mask mandate

Dane County is extending its COVID-19 emergency order. Public Health Madison and Dane County cites a rise in COVID-19 cases due to the Delta variant, and high community transmission.

Face Covering Emergency Order #3 requires face coverings among people ages 2 & older when in any enclosed space open to the public where other people, except for members of the person’s own household or living unit are present. Read more: https://t.co/YGbOEHvsxQ pic.twitter.com/0vVTMs5Edp — @publichealthmdc (@PublicHealthMDC) October 4, 2021

Instead of expiring on Friday, the Dane County health orders are now good through November 5th. The mandate requires everyone age two and older wear a face covering or mask in public indoor places where there are other people.