Dane County extends indoor mask mandate

Dane County is extending its COVID-19 emergency order. Public Health Madison and Dane County cites a rise in COVID-19 cases due to the Delta variant, and high community transmission.

Instead of expiring on Friday, the Dane County health orders are now good through November 5th. The mandate requires everyone age two and older wear a face covering or mask in public indoor places where there are other people.

 