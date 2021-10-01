DHS says Pfizer boosters are readily available

Booster vaccination doses for many people who got the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine are now available. Dr. Ryan Westergard with the state Department of Health Services notes an initial vaccine series does remain highly effective.

“We are prolonging or extending the potency or the high level effectiveness of the vaccines, which are effective to begin with but might decrease over time. It’s a little bit complicated but the data tell a pretty clear story.”))

People age 65 and older, and those with a variety of medical conditions, are recommended for a Pfizer COVD-19 booster shot.

"Certain populations who are at increased risk of exposure to or transmission of COVID-19 are recommended to get a COVID-19 booster dose." Wisconsin Department of Health Services experts answered who, what, and why questions about boosters at a COVID-19 media briefing on October 1, 2021.

Stephanie Schauer is the state Division of Public Health Immunization Program Manager. “We do have a wide network of vaccinators available to give both the primary series and the boosters. It is important for folks that are looking for the booster to check and make sure that they have the Pfizer product.”

The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are still in the process of being approved for booster shots.

People can find initial vaccines series and booster vaccines at vaccines.gov.