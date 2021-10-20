Environmental group files lawsuit to obtain text messages sent by NRB chair

An environmental advocacy group filed a lawsuit Tuesday against Natural Resources Board chair Dr, Frederick Prehn, in an effort to access text messages as a part of a records request.

“Any record related to a governmental function are public records, and the public has right to them. Public officials have a duty to maintain, preserve and turn over those records when requested, and Dr. Prehn’s failed to do so here,” said Midwest Environmental Advocates attorney Rob Lee.

he suit filed in Dane County Circuit Court requests that Prehn turn over text messages sent and received about his term on the board. Prehn has remained on the board which sets policy for the DNR, respite his term having expired in May.