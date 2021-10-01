Gableman issues subpoenas to Milwaukee and Green Bay elections officials

Subpoenas have been issued by the attorney in charge of a Republican election review. Former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman subpoenaed Milwaukee Election Commission director Claire Woodall-Vogg and Green Bay City Clerk Celestine Jeffreys on Friday.

He’s seeking information about private grants used to help run the 2020 presidential election. Both were signed by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, who hired Gableman.

Governor Tony Evers this week called the Republican review “a $700,000 boondoggle.” Speaker Vos responded that he was “supremely confident” in the process.