Gableman reverses course on interviewing mayors and clerks

The head of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos’ investigation into the 2020 Presidential Election has reversed course from demands that were made to mayors of Wisconsin’s 5 largest cities this week.

Late on Thursday, former State Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman said he would no longer require the mayors of Milwaukee, Madison, Green Bay, Racine and Kenosha to come in for interviews in relation to his investigation. He also said local elections clerks would not have to appear.

Gableman is backing off on a series of subpoenas that would require the cities to turn over every piece of data they have on the elections, and instead just submit items that are currently available under open records requests.

President Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin and that result has been upheld in numerous recounts and court proceedings.

Gableman has maintained his investigation is not meant to overturn the election results, but to find out if there were any violations of Wisconsin’s election laws.

He told the Green Bay City Council this week that “there’s been a lot of concerns raised about influence of private organizations – such as Center For Tech and Civic Life – participating directly in the administration of public elections,”

Gableman was hired to conduct the review by Speaker Vos, at a cost of some $670-thousand dollars. Vos has said he expected Gableman to complete his work by Ocotber 31, but Gableman said this week that was an unrealistic timetable.