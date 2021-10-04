Pfaff announces he’s running in 3rd Congressional District

The first high profile Democrat is stepping forward to run for U-S House from western Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District.

State Senator Brad Pfaff was elected to the state Senate last year. Before that, he was Governor Evers’ acting Agriculture secretary, until state Senate Republicans fired him in 2019. Republican Derrick Van Orden, a former Navy Seal, announced his campaign in April. Van Orden narrowly lost to Kind in 2020. Navy veteran Brett Knudson is running as a Democrat.

Incumbent Ron Kind announced in August that he won’t seek reelection to the seat he’s held for 25 years. The 3rd District is regarded as the most competitive in Wisconsin.

The primary election for the seat will be held in August.