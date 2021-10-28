Republican bills to curtail abortions headed to likely vetoes from Evers

Republican authored bills aimed at abortion in Wisconsin have passed both chambers of the legislature. And, as Assembly Minority Leader Gordon notes, they’re headed for vetoes by Governor Tony Evers.

“Republicans know these extreme bills won’t become law. And they know the majority of Wisconsinites support access to safe and legal abortion,” Hintz said on Wednesday.

Two of the measures were previously vetoed by the Democratic governor, but Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) defended the votes.

“Everybody in our caucus is proud to be pro-life,” Vos said. “Just because a bill is errantly vetoed by the governor in a previous session doesn’t mean we won’t bring the topic up.”

One bill would require that doctors notify women that a medication-induced abortion could be reversed. Another prohibits the state from certifying abortion providers as Medicaid providers. Two others ban abortions based on sex or race, and require doctors to provide expectant parents information about congenital conditions.

Also on Wednesday, the Assembly passed legislation allowing pharmacists in Wisconsin to administer oral contraception.

“What this bill does really is it gives women more choices, it decreases unplanned pregnancies and by doing so decreases abortions. And it saves tax dollars and reduces generational poverty,” said Representative Joel Kitchens (R-Sturgeon Bay), the bill’s author. “I respect the moral opposition that some people have to birth control. But I think it’s not right for a small minority to impose their values on the rest of the state.”

The bill passed Wednesday on a strong 83-7 bipartisan vote, and would likely be signed by Governor Evers if it passes the state Senate.