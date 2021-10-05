State Senator Lena Taylor running for Lieutenant Governor

While the 2022 races for Governor and Senate ramp up, there’s a new entrant for Lieutenant Governor. State senator Lena Tayor of Milwaukee has put in her candidacy for Lieutenant Governor, running for the position that’s currently being held by Mandela Barnes.

Barnes is one of many Democrats in the running for the U.S. Senate.

Taylor says her 18 years in the Legislature will help Governor Evers better work with the rest of the Capitol if he’s re-elected in 2022.

Several Republicans are also in the running, including State Senator Pat Testin and Lancaster mayor David Varnam.