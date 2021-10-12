Vos says Gableman elections probe will continue

The latest development in a partisan Republican investigation into the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin saw state State Attorney General Josh Kaul make a request of Speaker Robin Vos

“So my request to Speaker Vos is simple: shut this fake investigation down,” the Democratic AG said during a press conference in Madison on Monday.

Vos hired former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, who’s issued multiple subpoenas to local officials, asking them to be interviewed at his office in Brookfield

“The whole use of this subpoena process is really a show here, because there are elections officials around the state who are happy to talk voluntarily to folks in an open forum, where the public’s able to see what’s happening,” Kaul said.

In a statement, Vos said Gableman will continue his investigation, and that the subpoenas have been issued correctly.

“Election integrity should be a bipartisan effort. Sadly Attorney General Kaul has sided with the out-of-state billionaires meddling in our elections and ignored Wisconsin citizens who bring up irregularities.

“In order to restore confidence in our election system, Justice Gableman will continue his investigation. The subpoenas have been issued correctly – a fact backed up by the nonpartisan Legislative Council in a memo requested by Assembly Democrats.”

Governor Tony Evers has called the taxpayer funded investigation “a boondoggle,” but in a video posted to YouTube over the weekend, Gableman insists it’s nothing of the sort.

“Looking the other way, while millions of dollars in private funds may have been used the public management of elections to achieve a preferred outcome at the expense of election integrity – if indeed this occurred – would be the true definition of a boondoggle.”

Gableman is referring to grant money from a group funded by Facebook executive Mark Zuckerberg. The money to help administer elections want to hundreds of Wisconsin communities, but the former state Supreme Court justice’s focus has been on the state’s five largest cities, all of which went for President Joe Biden.